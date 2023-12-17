Arrest IAS officer's son who tried to run over girl: Maha Congress

Mumbai, December 16
The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday slammed the state government and the police for failing to arrest a senior bureaucrat’s son who allegedly made an attempt to run over his girlfriend in Thane on December 11.
Congress’ chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said although an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim – Priya Umendra Singh (26) – Thane Police are yet to arrest the prime accused, Ashwajit Gaikwad, and his friends, who made the murderous attempt on her.
Ashiwajit (34) is the son of Anilkumar Gaikwad, Vice-Chairman and MD, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Singh, a beautician, had revealed the entire incident on her social media posts.
“An attempt was made to crush a girl under a car (SUV) in Thane. The accused Ashwaji is a leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha,” said Londhe.
