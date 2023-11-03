Article on Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court grants interim protection to 2 journalists

New Delhi, November 3
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to two journalists in connection with an article written by them on the Adani-Hindenburg row.
A bench of Justices BR Gavai and PK Mishra issued notice to the Gujarat Government on the pleas filed by journalists Ravi Nair and Anand Mangnale.
The top court was hearing pleas filed by Nair and Mangnale challenging the summonses issued by the Ahmedabad crime branch asking them to appear for questioning with respect to the police’s preliminary enquiry into their article published on the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) website.
At the outset, the bench asked senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the duo, why have they approached the apex court directly.
Jaising said the notice to appear is completely without jurisdiction and nothing but “pure and simple” harassment and a prelude to possible arrest.
Nair and Mangnale received notices in October from Ahmedabad’s crime branch directing them to appear in person in connection with the preliminary enquiry being conducted on the complaint by an investor Yogeshbhai Mafatlal Bhansali.
Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including those about fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate.
The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.
