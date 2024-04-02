 Arunachal India’s part: EAM as China renames 30 sites : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Arunachal India’s part: EAM as China renames 30 sites

Arunachal India’s part: EAM as China renames 30 sites

Arunachal India’s part: EAM as China renames 30 sites

Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will remain an Indian state in the future, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted on Monday, days after China released 30 new names of various places in the border state. - File photo



Surat, April 1

Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will remain an Indian state in the future, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted on Monday, days after China released 30 new names of various places in the border state. Addressing a press conference, Jaishankar said nothing would be gained by changing the names. “If I change the name of your house, will it become mine? Arunachal was an Indian state, is an Indian state and will remain so in the future. Nothing will be gained by changing names,” said the minister.

He was responding to a question on Beijing’s latest move to re-emphasise its claim over the Indian state. The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs released the fourth list of standardised geographical names in Zangnan, the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of south Tibet, state-run Global Times reported on Sunday.

The Chinese ministry had released the first list of six places in Zangnan in 2017, while the second list of 15 places was issued in 2021, followed by another with names for 11 places last year.

Responding to Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s allegation that China had encroached upon Indian territory, the EAM said the Indian Army knew what to do in such situations. “Every activist has his own thoughts. See, you all know that our Army is already deployed there to stop any attempt of infiltration along the Line of Actual Control. The Army knows what they are supposed to do,” he said. Queried on Indians being hired and forced to fight alongside the Russian Army on the Ukraine border, Jaishankar said the Indian Government had “strongly” raised the issue with Moscow after two Indians died in the war zone.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arunachal Pradesh #China #S Jaishankar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
Punjab

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

3
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

4
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

5
Punjab

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

6
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

7
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

8
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

9
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

10
Himachal

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar till April 15; ED says Delhi CM ‘evasive’, may again need custody

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar till April 15; ED says Delhi CM ‘evasive’, may again need custody

He named Saurabh, Atishi in excise case, claims probe agency

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Brace for intense heatwave during poll period

Brace for intense heatwave during poll period

Need to strike balance, uphold due process: CJI on probe agencies

Need to strike balance, uphold due process: CJI on probe agencies

Arunachal India’s part: EAM as China renames 30 sites

Arunachal India’s part: EAM as China renames 30 sites


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

Arvind Kejriwal third time in Tihar; will remain under 24-hour watch, can read books, watch TV

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study