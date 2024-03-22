 Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

The Chief Minister will remain in the ED jail on Thursday night before he will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday after a medical examination. PTI/File



IANS

New Delhi, March 22

The inescapable hold of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as it took the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal into custody on Thursday evening, has left the curious lot with a number of questions unanswered about the AAP supremo's arrest and what comes next.

Kejriwal, who now stands to be the first sitting Chief Minister arrested from the Opposition INDIA bloc, was questioned at his official residence for more than two hours in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam before he was taken to the probe agency's office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road at 11 pm on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will remain in the ED jail on Thursday night before he will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday after a medical examination.

It is highly likely that the federal agency will seek for Kejriwal's remand from the court to question him in the case.

Notably, Kejriwal's name in the matter came up for the first time in the remand application filed by the ED against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha while she was presented in the court on March 16.

It is also important to know that, so far, Kejriwal remains the biggest name to be arrested in the alleged scam, after K. Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, among others.

Well, going back to question one that is if Kejriwal will run the government from behind the jail or will he resign, let's look at what happened when recently Jharkhand's leader Hemant Soren and years ago various former Chief Ministers like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Bihar's Lalu Prasad, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Haryana's Om Prakash Chautala and Jharkhand's Madhu Koda were arrested.

Rashtriya Janata Dal National President, Lalu Prasad, was convicted in the fodder scam in 2013 along with former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra. He and his son Tejashwi Yadav are currently being probed in a land-for-jobs case. Lalu was the Chief Minister of Bihar twice between 1990 and 1997.

Jayalalithaa, who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu several times between 1991 and 2016, was arrested in a corruption case in 1996. She was convicted and jailed in 2014.

What the legal experts are saying:

"As per the law, Arvind Kejriwal does not need to resign from his post as Delhi Chief Minister. There is no provision in the law by which he can be forced to resign. Resignation can be a moral decision of a sitting Chief Minister. He can also run his government from jail as Chief Minister. He can hold meetings of the cabinet and sign files by taking prior approval from the court as per the jail manual," Advocate Vineet Jindal told IANS.

Of course, running the government from inside the jail sounds absolutely unreal and to back this thought, Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh told us that though the Chief Minister is only an accused at this stage and can't be barred from running the government from inside the jail, technically, it will be very tough as he has to follow the rules of jail and as per the rules, he cannot be available every time for the meetings, to sign the files.

"Some specific time may be allowed to him to do all these work," he said.

Whether a Chief Minister can run a state government from jail largely depends on the legal provisions and constitutional norms of the specific country or state.

"Immunity from criminal or civil proceedings only extends to the President of India and Governors of states as per Article 361 of Constitution of India. However, a Chief Minister can only be disqualified or removed from office in case of conviction," Advocate Adeel Ahmed said.

He added: "The arrest is for furtherance of investigation. It doesn't impede his functioning as an Assembly member and Leader of the House by virtue of which he holds the post of the Chief Minister in our parliamentary democracy."

In many jurisdictions, there are no explicit provisions allowing a Chief Minister to govern from jail if they are under arrest for investigation or any other reason.

However, in some cases, there might be legal loopholes or interpretations that could potentially allow a Chief Minister to continue governing from jail temporarily, such as if they have not been convicted of any crime and are able to delegate their powers to another individual within the government structure.

That being said, Advocate Suresh Choudhary said: "Allowing a Chief Minister to continue governing from jail could raise significant ethical and practical concerns, as it could undermine the rule of law, the principle of accountability, and the public's trust in the government. Therefore, it's crucial for legal systems to have clear guidelines and mechanisms in place to address such situations, ensuring that the governance of the state remains stable and legitimate."

Moreover, the AAP leaders and supporters firmly believe and stand by it that Kejriwal has been running, is running the government and will continue to do so from inside the jail, too.

Scores of people, including the party leaders, supporters and even Congress leaders, gathered outiside the Chief Minister's residence after the ED arrested him on Thursday evening. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai also announced that AAP will surround BJP headquarters at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tons of reactions from various political leaders have poured in and protests against his arrest are likely to intensify with time.

Now, while the AAP and the opposition parties, including the Congress, the BRS, the Samajwadi Party, the CPI-M, the DMK, and others, criticised the government over the Chief Minister's arrest, the BJP welcomed it.

The arrest has led to political uproar, with AAP supporters and leaders protesting, and opposition parties accusing the BJP of political vendetta, especially with upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While several Congress leaders opposed Kejriwal's arrest calling it the "death of democracy" and "unconstitutional", the BJP hailed it as the victory of truth.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: "Today the truth has won. Delhi's most corrupt CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the ED. I want to say to the people of the country that this marks the end of corruption in Delhi. He is being punished for his misdeeds."

Calling ED's action against Kejriwal a "process of law", BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the arrest has been done with a view to take appropriate action against corruption.

The opposition parties accused the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics, saying that the Chief Minister's arrest shows how "jittery" the ruling BJP at the Centre is with less than a month left for the Lok Sabha polls.

"Clearly, Modi and the BJP are in panic over people's rejection in the ongoing elections," Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, adding that he strongly condemns Kejriwal's arrest.

"All opposition leaders who defected and joined the BJP are protected and patronised. They are the 'Satya Harishchandras'! These arrests will only cement people's desire to defeat BJP, defend democracy and Indian Constitution," the Left leader said.

Moving ahead, Kejriwal has sought an urgent hearing on his plea filed before the Supreme Court challenging High Court's order, which had refused to grant any interim protection to him from any coercive action by the ED.

The top court is very likely to hear it on Friday.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

2
Himachal

Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

4
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

5
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

7
India

Provided all details of electoral bonds to Election Commission, SBI tells Supreme Court

8
India

Legal team on its way to Supreme Court Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

9
Delhi

From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest a big blow to AAP before general election

10
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP announces nationwide protest; Punjab CM leaves for Delhi; Rahul Gandhi to meet CM’s family

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...

3 Himachal Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Assembly, pave way for byelection from their seats

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly

SC refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam case

Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...

LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel mentions in SC plea against his arrest by ED in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of ~16L

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Arvind Kejriwal: From anti-corruption crusader to scam accused

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands