 Arvind Kejriwal gets 21 days interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

  Delhi
  • Arvind Kejriwal gets 21 days interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal gets 21 days interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

SC had, earlier, said it didn’t want Kejriwal to discharge his functions as the Delhi CM and sign official files, if released on interim bail

Arvind Kejriwal gets 21 days interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 10

Overruling the Enforcement Directorate’s vociferous objections, the Supreme Court on Friday granted three-week interim bail till June 1 to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy scam to enable him to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

“We are passing an interim order...Giving him interim bail till 1st June,” said a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta – which had on May 7 clearly hinted at releasing Kejriwal for a limited period in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

As it reassembled at 2 pm after lunch, the Bench barely took a few minutes to pronounce the order on interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister. It ordered the AAP national convenor to surrender on June 2, a day after the seventh and final phase of polling. It said a detailed order will be released later.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, urged the Bench to let the Delhi Chief Minister be out for a few more days as counting of votes would take place on June 4. However, the Bench didn’t accede to his demand.

On behalf of the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently opposed the grant of interim bail to Kejriwal and cited the case of Amritpal Singh – who has been arrested under the national Security Act and has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking his release to Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib constituency.

“I could not find any precedent on a person being released for campaigning in elections,” Mehta said.

“Let's not put it into a simple, straightjacket like that. We are passing the order,” Justice Khanna said and went on to pronounce the order granting interim bail to Kejriwal for three weeks.

As Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said, “He (Kejriwal) may not say anything on the case. Justice Khanna said, “Like in Sanjay Singh's matter, you're entitled to counter him with equally strong statements.”

The Bench had, earlier, said it didn’t want Kejriwal to discharge his functions as the Delhi Chief Minister and sign official files, if released on interim bail. "Suppose we release you, and you are allowed to participate in elections, you will be performing official duties...it can have cascading effects... We make it clear, we don't want you to be performing official duties if we release you," Justice Khanna had told Singhvi.

Arrested on March 21, Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in the national capital. He has challenged the Delhi High Court’s April 9 verdict upholding his arrest in the case. On Tuesday, a Delhi Special Court sent him to judicial custody till May 20.

On April 2, the top court had granted bail to senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh – who was arrested by the ED on October 4, 2023 -- in an excise policy scam-linked money laundering case after the ED said it had no objection to his release on bail. However, it had clarified that the concession given to Singh will not be treated as a precedent.

Two other senior AAP leaders – former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain – continue to be in jail in separate money laundering cases.

In a fresh affidavit filed on the eve of the May 10 crucial hearing, the ED had asserted that the right to campaign in elections is not a fundamental, constitutional or even a legal right.

“It is relevant to note that the right to campaign for an election is neither a fundamental right nor a constitutional right and not even a legal right… no political leader has been granted interim bail for campaigning even though he is not the contesting candidate. Even a contesting candidate is not granted interim bail if he is in custody for his own campaigning,” the ED submitted.

“A politician can claim no special status higher than that of an ordinary citizen and is as much liable to be arrested and detained for committing offences as any other citizen,” the probe agency said in the affidavit.

"There are numerous examples where politicians contested elections in judicial custody and some have even won but were never granted interim bail on this ground," the probe agency contended.

“If the right to campaign is treated as a basis for grant of interim bail it would breach the principles of Article 14 for the reason that harvesting for a farmer would be an equally important factor seeking interim bail as would a board meeting or an annual general meeting for a director of a company who commits a crime as these are their respective vocations or professions,” the ED had said.

Describing Kejriwal as “the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi excise scam”, the ED has told the top court that his conduct in avoiding interrogation despite nine summonses led the investigating officer “to form the satisfaction” that he’s guilty of money laundering.

The ED urged the Bench to deny interim bail to Kejriwal, saying “it would not only be against the settled principles of law but (also) violate the rule of law which is a basic feature of the Constitution.”

