Arvind Kejriwal, wife among AAP’s 40 star campaigners for Gujarat

Samad Hoque
New Delhi, April 16
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat. The list includes the names of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers.
Contesting as part of the INDIA bloc in Gujarat, AAP will fight on two seats — Bharuch and Bhavnagar. It has fielded Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava and Botad MLA Umesh Makwana from the seats.
AAP has mentioned Kejriwal as the number one star campaigner, followed by the name of his wife Sunita. The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Initially, Kejriwal was remanded in six-day ED custody on March 22. It was later extended by four days, before he was sent into judicial custody on April 1. After his judicial custody expired on Monday, it was further increased until April 23.
Similarly, Sisodia and Jain, who are also behind bars, have been named in the list. Sisodia was arrested last year in the case and Jain was also arrested last year in another money laundering case.
