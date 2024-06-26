 Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order : The Tribune India

  India
Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Manoj Misra allows withdrawal of Kejriwal's petition

Arvind Kejriwal. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 26

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday withdrew from the Supreme Court his petition challenging an interim order of the Delhi High Court staying a trial court order granting him bail in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy ‘scam’.

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Manoj Misra allowed withdrawal of Kejriwal's petition after senior advocate AM Singhvi submitted that the Delhi Chief Minister had challenged the June 21 oral interim order staying the bail granted to him by a Delhi court but on Tuesday the high court pronounced its decision on the Enforcement Directorate's plea against bail.

"Events are overtaking us every day," Singhvi told the Bench, seeking liberty to file a fresh petition challenging both the orders.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday stayed the bail granted to Kejriwal by a city court, terming it ‘perverse’.

“The perusal of the Impugned Order is reflecting that the Vacation Judge has passed the Impugned Order without going through and appreciating the entire material brought on record by the rival parties which reflects perversity in Impugned Order,” Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain had said.

Arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate, the AAP national convener was released on a 21-day interim bail till June 1 by the top court on May 10 to enable him to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. He surrendered on June 2.

