 Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar has dropped alarmingly in ED custody: AAP sources : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar has dropped alarmingly in ED custody: AAP sources

Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar has dropped alarmingly in ED custody: AAP sources

Kejriwal's blood sugar level dropped to 46 Mg at one point and according to doctors, such a drop is ‘very dangerous’, they claim

Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar has dropped alarmingly in ED custody: AAP sources

Lawyers show solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan



PTI

New Delhi, March 27

The blood sugar level of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is diabetic, is fluctuating and his health has deteriorated in Enforcement Directorate custody, AAP sources claimed on Wednesday.

Kejriwal's blood sugar level dropped to 46 Mg at one point and according to doctors, such a drop is "very dangerous", they claimed.

Earlier in the day, chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal said in a digital briefing that she had met him in ED custody and his sugar level was fluctuating. She appealed people to pray for his health.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED last week in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28.

The chief minister has challenged his arrest in court. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

3
India

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

4
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

5
Punjab

Ravneet Bittu’s exit has Congress red-faced

6
Jalandhar

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

7
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

8
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

9
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

10
Punjab

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Enforcement Directorate raids residences of IAS officers in guava orchard scam

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now

What is the alleged guava orchards scam?

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku set to quit AAP, to join BJP later today

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

Rinku is the only AAP member in the outgoing Lok Sabha while...

Election Commission issues show-cause notices to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting women

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate get Election Commission notice for remarks targeting women

The two have been asked to respond by March 29 evening

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

Sunita in a digital briefing says her husband will also pres...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

Amritsar MC chief resolves sewer complaints on spot in Chheharta

Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Keep strict vigil on liquor dealers: Amritsar DC

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Congress chief, BJP secretary get ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan

Chandigarh: Panel to assess need for Burail jail expansion

AAP workers hold protest near BJP office in Panchkula

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi government will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena

Delhi High Court to pronounce today order on Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

BRS leader K Kavitha spends first night at Tihar jail, served prison food

Restaurant owner shot dead in northeast Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku set to quit AAP, to join BJP later today

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

3 years, 3 elections, 3 parties for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala: 8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Toll-free number 1950 launched to get info related to elections: Kapurthala DC

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Nepalese man hacks 65-yr-old father to death

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joining BJP comes as shocker, changes political dynamics

ASI dies, 2 cops hurt as vehicle hits tree

Newborn found dead in drain at Kirpal Nagar

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Stray dogs maul child in Sirhind

Consumers forum briefs Patiala MC commissioner on civic issues

Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Khalsa College holds fest