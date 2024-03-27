Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar has dropped alarmingly in ED custody: AAP sources

PTI

New Delhi, March 27

The blood sugar level of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is diabetic, is fluctuating and his health has deteriorated in Enforcement Directorate custody, AAP sources claimed on Wednesday.

Kejriwal's blood sugar level dropped to 46 Mg at one point and according to doctors, such a drop is "very dangerous", they claimed.

Earlier in the day, chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal said in a digital briefing that she had met him in ED custody and his sugar level was fluctuating. She appealed people to pray for his health.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED last week in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28.

The chief minister has challenged his arrest in court.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate