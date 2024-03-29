Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

PTI

New Delhi, March 29

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita launched a WhatsApp campaign on Friday, urging people to support her husband, who is in the ED's custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

In a digital media briefing, Sunita said her husband had challenged the "most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in the country and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.

Issuing a WhatsApp number – 82973 24624 -- she said people can send their blessings, prayers or any other messages for the AAP national convenor and she will communicate those to him.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.

