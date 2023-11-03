As air quality dips, NGT directs state chief secretaries to take immediate remedial action

New Delhi, November 3
The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the chief secretaries of the states where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped to poor, very poor and severe categories to take immediate remedial action.
The green panel was hearing a matter where it had taken cognisance of the online air quality bulletins of the Central Pollution Control Board across different cities from October 20 to November 1.
“The chief secretaries of the states where the cities’ AQI has dipped to severe, very poor and poor, are directed to take immediate remedial action and submit action taken report before the tribunal on or before the next date of hearing (November 10),” the tribunal said.
Along with the chief secretaries concerned, the green panel also issued notices to the Chairman, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Member Secretary, CPCB, National Task Force through its Head Secretary, and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).
