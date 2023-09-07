ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, September 7

As India prepared for the G-20 Summit extravaganza back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in key international forums ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in Indonesia.

At the end of ASEAN-India summit, PM Modi reaffirmed strong ties with countries in the strategically key region—a part of India’s ‘Look/Act East policy’.

“PM @narendramodi concludes his visit to Indonesia, forging stronger partnerships with ASEAN and EAS partners,” the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X. Speaking at the ASEAN-India summit, PM Modi also called for building a rules-based post-Covid world order and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

What is ASEAN, what is its significance?

In his departure statement, Modi termed engagement with ASEAN an “important pillar”of India’s ‘Act East’ policy.

“I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's ‘Act East’ policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism into our ties,” he said.

ASEAN—the Association of Southeast Asian Nations—was established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by founding members Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

According to its website, Brunei Darussalam joined ASEAN on January 7, 1984, followed by Vietnam on July 28, 1995, Lao PDR and Myanmar on July 23, 1997, and Cambodia on April 30, 1999, making up what is today the 10 member states of ASEAN.

India is not a member of this grouping because of its geographical location.

India is a part of South Asia while ASEAN is an organisation of South-East Asian Nations.

“ASEAN shall develop friendly relations and mutually beneficial dialogues, cooperation and partnerships with countries and sub-regional, regional and international organisations and institutions. This includes external partners, ASEAN entities, human rights bodies, non-ASEAN Member States Ambassadors to ASEAN, ASEAN committees in third countries and international organisations, as well as international/ regional organisations,” as per the ASEAN website.

ASEAN-India

India is an active participant in several regional forums, including ASEAN.

“ASEAN-India dialogue relations have grown rapidly from a sectoral dialogue partnership in 1992 to a full dialogue partnership in December 1995.

“The relationship was further elevated with the convening of the ASEAN-India Summit in 2002 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Since then the ASEAN-India Summit has been held annually,” explains the chapter on ASEAN-India comprehensive strategic partnership.

What is East Asia Summit

The East Asia Summit is a leaders-led forum of 18 countries of the Asia-Pacific region formed to further objectives of regional peace, security and prosperity

“It has evolved as a forum for strategic dialogue and cooperation on political, security and economic issues of common regional concern and plays an important role in the regional architecture,” the MEA website explains.

Established in 2005, EAS allows the principal players in the Asia-Pacific region to discuss issues of common interest and concern, in an open and transparent manner, at the highest level.

EAS membership, the China angle

The EAS has 18 members, including the 10 ASEAN countries and eight dialogue partners.

Apart from the ASEAN countries Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, it also includes Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation and the US.

EAS is an initiative of ASEAN and is based on the premise of the centrality of ASEAN.

The concept of an East Asia Grouping was first promoted in 1991 by the then Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir bin Mohamad. The final report of the East Asian Study Group in 2002, established by the ASEAN+3 countries (China, Japan and ROK), recommended EAS as an ASEAN-led development limited to the ASEAN +3 countries, the MEA states.

However, the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) held in Vientiane on July 26, 2005, welcomed the participation of ASEAN, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, India and New Zealand, in the first EAS. The US and the Russian Federation were formally included as members at the 6th EAS in Bali, Indonesia on November 19, 2011.

“India has been a part of this process since its inception in 2005 in Kuala Lumpur and the fact that Indian prime ministers have participated in all the summits, stands testimony to the importance India attaches to this process,” as per the MEA.

International fora, their importance

India’s focus on a strengthened and multi-faceted relationship with ASEAN is an outcome of the significant changes in the world’s political and economic scenario since the early 1990s and India’s own march towards economic liberalisation, say MEA officials.

“India’s search for economic space resulted in the ‘Look East Policy’. The Look East Policy has today matured into a dynamic and action- oriented ‘Act East Policy. The PM at the 12th ASEAN India Summit and the 9th East Asia Summit held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, in November, 2014, formally enunciated the Act East Policy.

“Apart from ASEAN, India has taken other policy initiatives in the region that involve some members of ASEAN like BIMSTEC, MGC, etc. India is also an active participant in several regional forums like the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting + (ADMM+) and Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF),” they add.

India has been a founding member of the EAS since 2005 and has actively participated in all its meetings and activities.

#Narendra Modi