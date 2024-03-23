ASI begins survey of Bhojshala complex in MP

PTI

Dhar, March 22

A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday began a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex in the morning. It was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials.

The ASI team worked till noon and left the spot for the day, Ashish Goyal, one of the petitioners in the matter who was present with surveyors, told reporters.

Both Hindus and Muslims consider the site a place of worship. Asked whether Muslims would be allowed to offer prayers at the site, Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said ‘puja’ on Tuesdays and ‘namaz’ on Fridays will be held as per practice. The SP said he would discuss the matter with ASI officials and make adequate arrangements for the faith-related activities.

#Madhya Pradesh