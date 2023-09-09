ASI granted 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi survey

PTI

Varanasi, September 8

A Varanasi court on Friday granted eight more weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

District Judge AK Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee’s objection and provided the additional time to the ASI, Mishra said.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath Temple here, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey began after the Allahabad HC upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step was “necessary in the interest of justice” and would benefit both Hindu and Muslim sides. Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav said the court had earlier given time till September 4 to survey the Gyanvapi complex except the ‘wazoo khana’ and submit its report. As the survey work was not complete, the advocate of the ASI had sought additional time of eight weeks to complete the work.

#Gyanvapi