ASI to conduct Bhojshala shrine complex survey, orders Madhya Pradesh High Court

Indore, March 11

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out within six weeks a “scientific survey” of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era structure in Dhar district that both Hindus and Muslims claim their own. Hindus consider Bhojshala, an ASI-protected 11th century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati) while the Muslim community call it Kamal Maula Mosque. As per an arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja in the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz in the complex on Fridays.

“This court has drawn only one conclusion that constitutional as well as statutory obligations of the ASI to have a scientific survey, study convened at the earliest of Bhojshala Temple and Kamal Maula Mosque,” observed a Division Bench of the HC at Indore, comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra.

Aggrieved by the direction, Dhar city’s head cleric Waqar Sadiq said they (Kamal Maula Mosque management committee) would challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. The Bench sought a comprehensive report of the survey to be prepared by a five-member expert committee of the ASI, a central body, within six weeks. “A proper documented comprehensively drafted report prepared by an expert committee of not less than five senior-most officers of ASI headed by the Director General or Additional Director General of the ASI himself be submitted before this court within a period of six weeks,” the court said in its 30-page order.

The HC direction came while hearing an application filed by an outfit called Hindu Front for Justice (HFJ). According to the plea, the survey by the ASI was a statutory duty, which should have been done long ago at the inspection stage when the “mystery and confusion” about the true character of Bhojshala Saraswati Temple (Bhojshala Temple)-cum-Maulana Kamal Mosque arose, leading to disputes about its true status.

The plea was moved by HFJ president Ranjana Agnihotri and others against the Union of India and others. The Bench later posted the matter for next hearing on April 29.

