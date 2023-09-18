Assam college principal found dead in his house

Guwahati, September 18
The principal of Behali Degree College, Jiban Chandra Nath, was found dead at his house on Monday, officials said here.
After locals spotted the body, it was recovered by the police and sent for post-mortem.
A senior police officer told IANS, “According to the preliminary investigation, he fell from the roof of his house and died. However, we can reach any conclusion once we receive the autopsy report.”
The incident happened in Borgang area in Behali where Nath was living.
The officer said his family resides in Tezpur. They were informed.
