Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah files Rs 10 crore defamation suit against CM Himanta

Guwahati, April 5
Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a local court here, claiming that various statements made by the BJP leader have damaged his public image and the party.
The case was filed by Borah in the court of civil judge (senior division) cum assistant sessions judge no 1, Kamrup Metro, on Thursday.
Besides Sarma, a leading vernacular daily of the state and its editor have been made respondents in the suit.
Borah has alleged that Sarma’s statements on numerous occasions, claiming that the Congress state chief will leave the party soon, has led to a dent in his public image and also harmed the party.
The CM has been claiming that Borah will join the BJP by early next year, which has been refuted by the Opposition leader.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme
Grand Old Party also promises to fill 30 lakh jobs, conduct ...
Supreme Court imposes interim stay on Allahabad High Court order on UP Board of Madarsa Education Act
Three-judge Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud issues notice to...
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
Is Election Commission a ‘subsidiary organisation’ of BJP, asks Delhi minister Atishi after being served show cause notice
In its notice, the poll panel has asked Atishi to back with ...