Assam Home Secretary shoots himself in ICU soon after wife dies of cancer

Guwahati, June 19
Assam Home Secretary Siladitya Chetia on Tuesday shot himself dead inside the ICU of a private hospital where his wife passed away moments earlier, police said.
Chetia, who had earlier served as SP of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts, killed himself with his service weapon, they said.
“In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Siladitya Chetia, IPS 2009, Secretary Home and Political took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. Entire Assam Police family is in deep grief,” DGP G P Singh said in a post on X.
Chetia, whose late father was also a police officer, is survived by two sisters. He had lost his mother and mother-in-law in the past few months, sources said.
Chetia and his wife had no children, they said.
