Assam shocker: 3 men kill minor girl, have sex with her body

ANI

Karimganj, September 29

The Assam police on Thursday arrested three men, including a railway employee, for allegedly strangling a minor girl to death in Assam's Karimganj district and then engaging in sex with her body.

The minor's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on September 9, the day she was murdered.

The harrowing incident took place on September 9 at around 11pm when the three accused forcibly entered the victim's house, killed her, and later had sex with her body, said SP Partha Pratim Das.

"On September 9, an incident was reported from Medal Part-I where the body of a minor girl was found in her home during the absence of her parents. Accordingly, we registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The post-mortem examination was done at Silchar Medical College," said police.

During the investigation, police found a mobile number in the notebook of the deceased girl and arrested Biplab Paul, Shubra Malakar and Rahul Das.

Rahul Das revealed that he had tried to develop a physical relation with the victim girl, which was not successful as the girl had denied it.

"On September 9, the three men conspired to go to the house of the girl and make physical relations with her. They knocked at her house at around 11 pm and after strangulating her tried to have a physical relationship with her. We could find all the evidence from the mobile number," Das said.

#Assam