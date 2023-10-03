 Assam to hold socio-economic survey of indigenous Muslims; Congress terms it BJP’s divisive tactic : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Assam to hold socio-economic survey of indigenous Muslims; Congress terms it BJP’s divisive tactic

Assam to hold socio-economic survey of indigenous Muslims; Congress terms it BJP’s divisive tactic

As per 2011 census, Assam had a total Muslim population of 1.07 crore, making up 34.22 pc of total 3.12 crore residents of the state

Assam to hold socio-economic survey of indigenous Muslims; Congress terms it BJP’s divisive tactic

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI file



PTI

Guwahati, October 3

The Assam government on Tuesday said that it will conduct a socio-economic survey of the state’s five indigenous Muslim communities so that measures can be taken for their upliftment.

The decision is expected to provide a push for their development in healthcare, cultural identity, education, financial matters, skill development and women empowerment among others, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The opposition Congress, however, termed the move as a divisive tactic by the BJP-led government and demanded that, instead of a “selective survey”, the exercise be conducted for all communities, especially the backward ones.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Minority Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and senior officials at the state secretariat regarding it.

“In a meeting held at Janata Bhawan, HCM Dr @himantabiswa directed the officials concerned to carry out a socio-economic assessment of Assam’s Indigenous Muslim communities (Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed & Jolha),” the CMO posted on X.

The findings of the assessment will guide the state government to take suitable measures, aimed at comprehensive socio-political and educational upliftment of the indigenous minorities, it said.

The development comes a day after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released findings of its much-awaited caste survey, months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute 63 per cent of the state’s total population.

The CMO later in the evening issued a statement saying: “The government of Assam has given its in-principle nod to the initiation of the process for a ‘Socio-Economic Assessment’ of the state’s five indigenous Muslim communities.”

The state cabinet has already approved the “indigenous” status for the five Muslim communities, it added.

“Sarma instructed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to ensure the upcoming ‘Socio-Economic Assessment’ on its completion is able to furnish adequate data that can be utilised by the government of Assam to take steps for comprehensive socio-political, academic and economic uplift for the five indigenous Muslim communities,” the statement said.

The statement pointed out that Sarma had last year participated in an interactive session with the intellectuals and leading citizens of the indigenous Muslim communities.

This was followed by formation of several sub-committees with representatives of indigenous Muslims to deliberate on various issues related to the community.

The sub-committees, in their reports, had recommended a comprehensive “Socio-Economic Survey” covering the members of the five indigenous Muslim communities.

Reacting to the development, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said a survey should be carried out for all communities, especially the backward ones, in Assam.

“Goria and Moria are indigenous Muslim communities and belong to the OBC category. Then why is the government doing a selective survey? If they have any good intentions, the survey should be done for all OBCs as well as SCs and STs,” the senior Congress leader said.

Saikia asserted that there are constitutional provisions for a survey for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

“Conducting a survey only for the Muslims, mainly the OBC Muslims, is a divisionary tactic of the BJP government. It is also a reactionary move after the Bihar government’s caste survey, which was published yesterday,” he added.

Saikia said that funds were allocated by the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government for the socio-economic survey of the indigenous Muslim communities, but it was never done.

While presenting the state budget for 2019-20, Sarma, who was then the finance minister, hailed the important role played by the indigenous Muslims—Goria, Moria, Ujani, Deshi, Jolha, Poimal, Syed—in the social and economic progress of the state and announced plans to set up a development corporation for them.

In February 2020, the then Assam Minority Development Board Chairman Muminul Aowal said the government was likely to conduct a survey to identify indigenous Muslims.

According to him, the plan was to have the census for identifying four communities—Goria, Moria, Deshi and Jolha of tea tribes, which have been termed as the indigenous Muslim tribes of Assam. However, this plan never took off.

According to the 2011 census, Assam had a total Muslim population of 1.07 crore, making up 34.22 per cent of the total 3.12 crore residents of the state. There were 1.92 crore Hindus in the state, around 61.47 per cent of the total population.

#Assam #BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

5
India

Indian biz tycoon Harpal Randhawa, son among 6 killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

6
Himachal

Cash-strapped, Himachal recalls 50% welfare funds from urban local bodies

7
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

8
World Globe trot

China’s lunar mission to carry payload from Pak

9
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

10
Haryana

Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed

Premises connected to news portal’s journalists raided; 46 s...

‘Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to join NDA, I refused due to his deeds,’ says PM Modi

‘Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to join NDA, I refused due to his deeds,’ says PM Modi

Prime Minister accuses BRS dispensation of ‘looting’ funds m...

AAP govt raised loans worth Rs 47,107 crore in 18 months of its rule, 57 per cent of this used to repay interest on loans, Bhagwant Mann informs governor

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...

Trudeau says Canada going through ‘extremely challenging time’ with India; vows to engage constructively

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

Also said that it's important for Canada to have diplomats o...

SC to take up petitions against Bihar caste survey on October 6

SC to take up petitions against Bihar caste survey on October 6

Petitioner contended that the nature of information sought i...


Cities

View All

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Punjab and Haryana High Court introduces hybrid hearings in five courts, paving way for remote proceedings

Punjab and Haryana High Court introduces hybrid hearings in five courts, paving way for remote proceedings

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Delhi government’s ‘Green War Room’ starts 24x7 monitoring of air pollution in city

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

4-year old boy killed by neighbour in Ludhiana

4-year old boy killed by neighbour in Ludhiana

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala