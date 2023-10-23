Assam’s eminent academician, singer Birendranath Datta dies at 88

PTI

Guwahati, October 23

Eminent academician, singer and lyricist Birendranath Datta died on Monday at a hospital here following a prolonged illness, his family said.

He was 88 and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

Datta was suffering from various old-age ailments for long and was admitted to the hospital recently.

A recipient of the Padma Shri in the field of art and literature in 2009, Datta began his career as an academician at B Borooah College here and went on to teach at different colleges of the state, before retiring as the head of the department of Folklore Research of Gauhati University.

After his retirement, he joined Tezpur University as a professor in the Department of Traditional Culture and Art Forms.

An eminent lyricist, Datta penned several songs and even sang many of those, with 'Bohu din bokuler gundh puwa nai' being one of his most popular numbers.

He also served as the president of Assam's premier literary organisation Asam Sahitya Sabha for two terms from 2003 and a life member of the Gauhati Artists' Guild.

An author of repute, some of his prominent books include 'Cultural Contours of Northeast India' and 'Sankar Madhavar Manisha Aru Asomar Sanaskritic Uttaradhikare', among others.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his condolence message, said the news of the demise of the eminent researcher of linguistics and culture has left a great void in the arena of culture, art and music.

"I pray for the eternal peace of the soul of the former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha and extend my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family," he added.

#Assam