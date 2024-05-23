At 16, Kaamya Karthikeyan becomes youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

Jamshedpur, May 23
Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16-year-old mountaineer, has become the youngest Indian to climb Mt Everest from Nepal side, the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) said on Thursday.
An official of the TSAF, which supported her endeavour, said Kaamya was accompanied by her father, Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, during the journey to the highest peak on the earth.
The girl and her father reached the summit at 8,848 metres on May 20.
"We are incredibly proud of Kaamya Karthikeyan's extraordinary achievement of summiting Mt Everest at such a young age. Her journey is a testament to the spirit of perseverance, meticulous preparation and unwavering determination," TSAF Chairman Chanakya Chaudhary said in a statement.
Kaamya was a recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar, an award given to children for their exceptional achievement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in Punjab LIVE updates: 'They neither have leader nor intent', Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Patiala
Targets Bhagwant Mann, says he is 'kagzi CM' who is always b...
Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home
Insiders said that the entire poll campaign was planned in s...
Deve Gowda asks grandson Prajwal to return, face probe into sexual abuse allegations
The JD(S) supremo reiterates that his grandson should be giv...
Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case
The boy's grandfather is summoned by the police in connectio...
EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi for calling Poonch terror attack a ‘staged stunt’
Channi had remarked that the Poonch terror attack on May 4, ...