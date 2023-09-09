 At 43.5 degrees C, Jaisalmer sees hottest September day in 74 years : The Tribune India

  • India
  • At 43.5 degrees C, Jaisalmer sees hottest September day in 74 years

At 43.5 degrees C, Jaisalmer sees hottest September day in 74 years

Several areas of desert reeled under severe heat on Saturday

At 43.5 degrees C, Jaisalmer sees hottest September day in 74 years

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Jaipur, September 9

Jaisalmer recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degree celsius on Saturday, the highest for the month of September in 74 years, the MeT said.

This all-time-high is 6.9 degrees Celsius above the season’s normal, it added.

The previous all-time high for Jaisalmer in September was recorded at 43.3 degree Celsius on 10 Sept 1949, the weather department said.

Several areas of the desert have been reeled under severe heat on Saturday.

Barmer was the second hottest place in the state with a high of 40.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 40 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 39.5 degrees in Jodhpur, 38.7 degrees in Jalore and 38.5 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar.

The maximum temperature in the capital Jaipur was 32 degrees Celsius. The weather conditions are likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours, the MeT added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Borders sealed, Delhi-Gurugram eway wears a deserted look

2
Chandigarh

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

3
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

4
Punjab

Demanding UK national Jagtar Singh Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

5
Jalandhar

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

6
Trending

Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film

7
Punjab

Punjab Congress ‘in talks’ with its former leaders; tight-lipped on move

8
Sports

India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

9
Himachal

Landslide sweeps away 400m stretch, Kinnaur cut off

10
Pollywood

Sikh heritage comes alive at special screening of Punjabi film 'Mastaney' in Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

It will give new direction to connectivity and sustainable d...

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...

India, others launch Global Biofuel alliance; PM Modi urges other G20 members to join

India, others launch Global Biofuel alliance; PM Modi urges other G20 members to join

Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to t...

Modi and Sunak discuss progress of India-UK FTA negotiations, hope to iron out differences at the earliest

Modi and Sunak discuss progress of India-UK FTA negotiations, hope to iron out differences at the earliest

Both leaders also exchange views on international and region...

Millets' dishes to Kashmiri Kahwa: A wide spread for dinner hosted by Prez Murmu for G20 leaders

Millets' dishes to Kashmiri Kahwa: A wide spread for dinner hosted by President Murmu for G20 leaders

Nearly 300 guests, including heads of states and those invit...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

PGI Chandigarh likely to ink pact with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for improved patients’ convenience

PGI Chandigarh likely to ink pact with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for improved patients’ convenience

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Delhi High Court quashes FIR against former Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia

CM Bhagwant Mann hands appointment letters to 560 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police

CM Bhagwant Mann hands appointment letters to 560 sub-inspectors of Punjab Police

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected