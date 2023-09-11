At Rajahmundry Central Jail, Chandrababu Naidu is prisoner number 7691

IANS

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), September 11

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is prisoner number 7691 at the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo was brought to the jail in the early hours of Monday after a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody in alleged skill development scam.

The 73-year-old is lodged in a special room in ‘Sneha' block in the central prison.

On the direction of the court, the jail authorities were providing him special amenities, including a special room, home-cooked food, medicines and sufficient security in view of threat perception.

Naidu enjoys Z plus category security. However, the NSG commandos were not allowed inside the jail.

The TDP leader's lawyers have moved a petition in Vijayawada ACB court to permit house arrest in view of Z plus security. This petition along with the plea of the Crime Investigation Department for Naidu's police custody is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

#Andhra Pradesh