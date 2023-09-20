Air Traffic Control officers found using phones on duty, warned

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 19

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has observed violation of rules that prohibit the use personal mobile phones by Air Traffic Control officers (ATCOs) and radio operators while on duty and has directed the authorities to ensure strict compliance of the same in the interest of flight safety.

“The use of personal mobile phones or other such devices by ATCOs and radio operators while on duty may affect the quality and efficiency of air traffic services and compromise the safety of aircraft operations,” a memorandum issued by the AAI on September 15 states.

According to instructions, the air traffic controllers are required to keep their phones switched off or on silent mode while on duty. The same also applies to visitors and engineering, maintenance and housekeeping personnel. “During a safety audit of various facilities, it was observed that there were instances when ATCOs and radio operators at active positions were found using mobile phones. This has been viewed seriously by the management as it is a safety hazard,” the memorandum states.