Atiq-Ashraf murder: No negligence on part of cops, UP tells SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 30

The Uttar Pradesh Government has assured the Supreme Court that it will ensure a “fair and impartial” probe into the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody in Prayagraj on April 15. It has said “no fault” has been found on the part of the police in the ongoing probe into the killings.

In a status report filed in the top court, the UP Government gave details of what happened on the fateful night when Atiq and Ashraf were gunned down in full media glare while being taken to Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital, Prayagraj at 10.35 pm on April 15.

“As soon as the police team had taken a few steps into the hospital premises, the crowd of media personnel broke through the security cordon and accosted the team to get statements of the accused. Accused Atiq and Ashraf stopped and started speaking with the mediapersons.

“Suddenly, two of the mediapersons in the crowd dropped their respective cameras and mics, took out state-of-the-art semi-automatic weapons and started firing at the accused. A third purported media person also joined in the firing, and before anyone could react, all three persons, evidently disguised as mediapersons, had shot Atiq and Ashraf, who collapsed on the spot. The whole incident lasted around nine to 10 seconds only,” the affidavit read.

The affidavit said the state was leaving no stone unturned to ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the incidents mentioned in the PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari and Atiq Ahmed’s sister Aisha Noori.

After taking into account all evidence, a chargesheet was filed on July 12 against Lovelesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Kumar Maurya under various provisions of the IPC, including Section 302 of murder, and the Arms Act and the Chief Judicial Magistrate Prayagraj took cognisance of the chargesheet on July 14, the status report stated.

