Atishi urges Haryana government to release water into Yamuna river

PTI

New Delhi, June 17

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water into the Yamuna river.

Atishi said the Yamuna river water comes from Haryana into Wazirabad pond from where it is supplied to other water treatment plants of Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.

"If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in the Yamuna river. Because unless they release water in Yamuna, there will be continuous water shortage in Delhi," she said.

Today, the water level in the Wazirabad barrage was so less that islands are visible in the middle, the minister said.

All the water from here was sent to Wazirabad water treatment plant, Chandrawal water treatment plant and Okhla water treatment plant. Now, there is a problem of water treatment in these three plants, she said.

Water production in Delhi is being done from the Yamuna's water. One part of the water comes to Wazirabad Barrage, the other part comes to Bawana Contact Point from Munak Canal. The Munak Canal is receiving less water, on the other hand there is no water at Wazirabad barrage, the minister said.

"In this situation, the water supply to Delhiites is decreasing because water from the Yamuna is supplied to the treatment plant from where the purified water is supplied to different parts of Delhi. If water is not going to the water treatment plant, then how can the supplied water reach completely?" she said.

At present, the water level should be at 674.5 feet at Wazirabad barrage. It reduced to 668 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP alleged that in the last two months of water crisis in Delhi, everyone has got to know that there is negligible shortage of raw water or treated water in Delhi for those who can buy water.

It's the poor who are suffering but the water minister instead of controlling water pipeline leakages or water theft is working overtime to mislead the people, the party said.