Atishi urges Haryana government to release water into Yamuna river

New Delhi, June 17
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water into the Yamuna river.
Atishi said the Yamuna river water comes from Haryana into Wazirabad pond from where it is supplied to other water treatment plants of Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.
"If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in the Yamuna river. Because unless they release water in Yamuna, there will be continuous water shortage in Delhi," she said.
Today, the water level in the Wazirabad barrage was so less that islands are visible in the middle, the minister said.
All the water from here was sent to Wazirabad water treatment plant, Chandrawal water treatment plant and Okhla water treatment plant. Now, there is a problem of water treatment in these three plants, she said.
Water production in Delhi is being done from the Yamuna's water. One part of the water comes to Wazirabad Barrage, the other part comes to Bawana Contact Point from Munak Canal. The Munak Canal is receiving less water, on the other hand there is no water at Wazirabad barrage, the minister said.
"In this situation, the water supply to Delhiites is decreasing because water from the Yamuna is supplied to the treatment plant from where the purified water is supplied to different parts of Delhi. If water is not going to the water treatment plant, then how can the supplied water reach completely?" she said.
At present, the water level should be at 674.5 feet at Wazirabad barrage. It reduced to 668 on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP alleged that in the last two months of water crisis in Delhi, everyone has got to know that there is negligible shortage of raw water or treated water in Delhi for those who can buy water.
It's the poor who are suffering but the water minister instead of controlling water pipeline leakages or water theft is working overtime to mislead the people, the party said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad
After the decision, Priyanka Gandhi says she won't let the p...
9 killed as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal
The Kanchanjunga Express, going to Sealdah in West Bengal fr...
Kanchanjunga Express accident: Goods train driver violated speed restriction norms, says Railway Board
Board says though driver of train was given authorisation to...
Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW
AIPEF wants offices to reduce working hours, shut Malls earl...
Ministry of Home Affairs to talk to Meiteis, Kukis in Manipur to bridge ethnic divide: Amit Shah
Reviewing the security situation in Manipur, Shah says stric...