 Attempts were made to show teen was not behind wheel of Porsche: Pune police chief : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Attempts were made to show teen was not behind wheel of Porsche: Pune police chief

Attempts were made to show teen was not behind wheel of Porsche: Pune police chief

Attempts were made to show teen was not behind wheel of Porsche: Pune police chief


PTI

Pune, May 24

Attempts were made to project that the 17-year-old minor who allegedly crashed his Porsche car into a motorbike killing two persons was not at the wheel and instead, an adult was driving it at the time of the accident, said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday.

The city police chief told reporters an internal inquiry has pointed to lapses on the part of some cops while registering the case and action will be taken against them for destruction of evidence. He rejected allegations of "preferential" treatment to the juvenile inside the police station.

“During our investigation, it has clearly emerged that the juvenile was driving the car and we have already collected all the necessary chronological evidence. For example, when the juvenile left the house, the entry on the security register shows that he left with the car,” he said.

On the basis of technical and CCTV evidence, it is confirmed that the car was being driven by the juvenile, the police chief said.

Eyewitnesses have also corroborated that the teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, was driving the Porsche at the time of the accident, he said.

Kumar said attempts were made to show that an adult, the family driver, was at the wheel and not the teen when the vehicle fatally knocked down two persons in the city's Kalyani Nagar area around 3 am on Sunday.

“We are investigating these things and will take action against those who made such attempts, under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC,” he said.

Asked about blood samples, Kumar said the juvenile was sent to Sassoon Hospital around 9 am on Sunday after an offence was registered. “There was a delay in taking blood samples as they were collected at 11 pm but the blood report is not the pillar of our case,” he said.

He said the case has been registered under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and that the juvenile was fully aware that driving in an inebriated state would lead to this kind of offence and people's lives would be lost.

As a pre-emptive measure, extra blood samples were collected for testing at another lab to ensure that both samples and DNA reports were of the same person.

“We have not received the blood reports but the process is being expedited,” he said.

In the initial FIR, section 304 A (death by negligence) applied but, it was revised with section 304 the same day as the crime warranted that section, he said.

Evidence from all corners is being collected to make it a “watertight” case. An ACP-level officer is being entrusted with the probe to ascertain if there was any attempt to tamper with or destroy evidence.

He also said special counsels will be appointed to aggressively put forth the police side in court.

Kumar responded to complaints about lapses and allegations that some cops were “managed”, saying the police have taken a stringent approach from the beginning.

“So it is not correct to say there was pressure on police or dereliction on the part of cops. But a probe is underway to find out why section 304 was not added in the first place,” he said, The senior police official also rejected allegations that pizzas and burgers were provided to the juvenile at the police station. “There is no truth in the ‘pizza party allegation',” he said.

There are complaints that some eyewitnesses were pressured, he said, adding, “If such things come to the fore, strict action will be taken against the police officer concerned,” he said.

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager was then produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay.

Following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, to the observation home till June 5.

The police have also arrested the teenager's father.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

2
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

3
Himachal

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

4
Diaspora

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

5
Patiala Patiala rally

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

6
Punjab

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads

7
Haryana

6 of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi die in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

8
India

Arti, Pink E-rickshaw driver from UP’s Bahraich, wins UK's royal award

9
India

No respite from searing heat as Rajasthan’s Barmer sizzles at 48.8 degrees Celsius; Met office issues ‘red’ warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

10
Diaspora

British businessman of Indian origin charged with bribing foreign public official

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Supreme Court refuses to issue Election Commission direction to upload voter turnout data amid Lok Sabha polls

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta says the matter will be ...

Congress’s ‘talabaaz sarkar’ put a lock on recruitment commission, says PM Modi at Nahan rally in Himachal Pradesh

‘Communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi slams INDIA bloc members at ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan

Modi was addressing ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally to garner support ...

Punjab police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Raids were conducted late Thursday night and in the wee hour...

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

The killers mutilated the body, pealed flesh from bones and ...

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

He was in police custody since Saturday i.e. May 18


Cities

View All

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari: City-state governance model participatory, won’t impact Chandigarh's UT status

Congress mindset against migrants, claims Sanjay Tandon

Dhol beats, selfies with people & meeting leaders at home mark Manish Tewari’s campaign

BJP’s Subhash Sharma unveils vision document for Anandpur Sahib

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents, Kejriwal asks PM

Punjab police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

CM Maan, AAP leaders hold roadshows in Phillaur, Nakodar

Jalandhar: Farmer unions put up pamphlets with posers to BJP leaders in villages

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

20-yr-old girl jumps into Sirhind canal

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads