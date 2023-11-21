Avoid sensationalising Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations, government tells TV channels

New Delhi, November 21
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to television channels asking them to refrain from sensationalising the ongoing rescue operation under way at Silkyara, Uttarakhand, and undertaking any live posts and videos from close proximity of the tunnel site where the rescue operations are under way.
The two-page advisory asks the channels to ensure that the human life saving activity by the various agencies is in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the operations site.
The government is keeping constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the workers trapped in the tunnel. Various government agencies are working tirelessly for the safe evacuation of the 41 workers. The operation under way around the tunnel is of an extremely sensitive nature involving saving so many lives.
“Telecast of video footages and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels, especially by placing cameras and other equipment at close proximity to the rescue operations site, have the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations,” said the advisory.
The ministry has advised the TV channels to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter, especially in putting out headlines, videos and images and take due care of the sensitive nature of operation, psychological status of the family members and as well as the viewers in general.
