Ayodhya chief priest loses security after spat with DM, SSP over loss in Lok Sabha poll

Ayodhya (UP), June 23

Police personnel deployed for the security of Hanumangarhi temple’s chief priest Raju Das were recently removed after an argument between him and district officials during a meeting here called by two Uttar Pradesh ministers.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, however, said the security was removed following complaints that he was misusing it to threaten people, particularly traders. The meeting was called by ministers Jai Veer Singh and Surya Pratap Shahi to review the BJP’s performance in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, which it lost in the polls, and Das and Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi were also present there.

District officials, including the magistrate and SSP Raj Karan Nayyar, were called later to the meeting to “give inputs on development work”, a BJP source said. Party sources said the argument broke between Das and the officials after he blamed them for the loss of the BJP in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat —made up of five Assembly segments with Ayodhya being one. Three armed police personnel were part of Das’ cover, officials said.

