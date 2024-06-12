Ayushman coverage to all over 70, says Nadda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday took charge of Ministries of Health, and Chemicals and Fertilisers. He instructed the officials to focus on extending the coverage of Ayushman Bharat scheme for people aged 70 and above.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare plays a crucial role in the nation’s progress and the well-being of its people. As the backbone of the country, the health sector not only promotes public health but also stands as a strong force in addressing and overcoming health challenges,” Nadda said in a post on X.

Nadda along with Ministers of State for Health Anupriya Patel and Prataprao Jadhav interacted with the officials of the health ministry and told them to focus on the first 100 days, especially on extending the coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme for people aged 70 and above, a promise which BJP made in their poll manifesto.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BJP #JP Nadda