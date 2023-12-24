Azam Khan, son acquitted in attempt to murder case

Rampur (UP), December 23
A special sessions court here on Saturday acquitted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 attempt to murder case while upholding their seven-year sentence in a four-year-old forgery case.
Special sessions judge Vijay Kumar granted Azam Khan, his son and two other relatives relief in the attempt to murder case for lack of evidence, senior prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said.
It was alleged that Azam Khan, Abdullah and two of their relatives had threatened a neighbour to vacate a plot of land.
