Azam Khan, wife & son jailed for 7 years in fake birth certificate case

PTI

Rampur (UP), October 18

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were sent to jail on Wednesday after a court here convicted them in a fake birth certificate case and awarded a seven-year term.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam come out of a police station in Rampur. - File photo

The trio was taken to Rampur district jail in a police jeep, said Arun Parkash Saxena, a former District Government Counsel, who represented the prosecution. The FIR in the case was lodged by BJP MLA Akash Saxena in Rampur on January 3, 2019. It was alleged that Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake birth certificates: one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

While one certificate mentioned date of birth as January 1, 1993, the other showed he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.