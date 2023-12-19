Azar Israeli envoy to India

New Delhi, December 18
In the middle of the war with Hamas, the Israeli Government on Sunday announced 21 new heads of mission, including career diplomat Reuven Azar as the new Ambassador to India.
He will also serve concurrently as non-resident Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Bhutan, announced the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Azar is currently serving as the Ambassador of Israel to Romania and will replace Naor Gilon, the Ambassador to India since 2021. A former Deputy National Security Adviser for Foreign Policy, Azar has also served as Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister of Israel.
