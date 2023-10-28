Azharuddin in Congress's second list for Telangana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

The Congress on Thursday announced its second list of 45 candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled to take place on November 30. The Congress has fielded former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin from the Jubilee Hills seat.

It has fielded former MP Madhu Goud Yakshi from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Ponnam Prabhakar from Husanabad, Kandi Srniwas Reddy from Adilabad, Tumla Nageshwar Rao from Khammam and K Raj Gopal Reddy from Munugode. Reddy rejoined the Congress earlier in the day. The Congress leadership finalised the list of candidates at a meeting of the party’s central election committee here chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

