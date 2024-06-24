Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, June 24
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday administered oath to pro tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab who will administer oath to 280 newly elected MPs on Monday and Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc decided to boycott the panel appointed to assist Mahtab during the two-day oath administration to new MPs.
The opposition led by the Congress said this was being done in protest against the government call to ignore their eight-term MP K Suresh as pro-tem Speaker.
The Congress accused the government of ignoring Suresh "because he is a Dalit".
"The INDIA bloc has decided to boycott the speaker panel. We will not assist the speaker," Suresh said after opposition MPs assembled to discuss the matter.
The panel for assisting Mahtab included Suresh from the Congress, TR Baalu from the DMK and Sudip Bandopadhyay from the TMC.
Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the opposition was raising non-issues instead of cooperating to run Parliament.
"Pro-tem speaker was never an issue," said Rijiju.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition, says government wants to take all along
Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...
‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab
The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...
Ahead of first Lok Sabha session, INDIA bloc MPs march together as show of strength
Opposition leaders assemble at the spot where the Gandhi sta...
What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM
Says even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remain...
NEET case: CBI team reaches Economic Offences Unit office in Patna
The EOU, which had been investigating the matter until the C...