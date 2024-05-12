Dehradun, May 12
The doors of the Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand opened for devotees on Sunday after remaining closed during the winter season.
With the opening of the shrine, the Chardham Yatra to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri has started.
The doors of the Badrinath temple were opened amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, a puja and beats of dhols and nagadas, authorities said.
Scores of devotees had gathered on the premises of the temple, which was decked up with flowers, to witness the ceremony despite rain. The process of opening the doors began at 4 am.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the people on the occasion.
The doors of the Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri temples opened for devotees on Akshaya Tritiya on Friday.
Till 4 pm on Saturday, 7,37,885 people had registered online for a darshan at Badrinath, according to official data. Last year, 18,39,591 people had visited the shrine.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders
Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins
The doors of the Badrinath temple are opened amid the chanti...
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Punjab DGP Gurpreet, Himachal DGP Satwant, Chandigarh SSP Ka...