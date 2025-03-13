Bag-lifting gang busted; 1 held for theft of Rs 8 lakh valuables at wedding in Palghar  

Police have busted a bag-lifting gang and arrested one of its key members from Madhya Pradesh while conducting a probe into the theft of cash and valuables of Rs 8 lakh at a wedding in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.

During the wedding function last month in Palghar's Virar area, a bag containing Rs 8 lakh in cash and gold ornaments belonging to the bride's family was stolen from the venue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Jayant Bajbale said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The police launched an extensive investigation, analysing multiple leads, including CCTV footage. Their findings indicated that a bag-lifting gang frequently engaged children to carry out the thefts, the official said.

The police also came to know that the gang members were from Kadia, Ghulkedi and Hulkhedi areas of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

A special team from Bolinj police station here was sent to Rajgarh, where the personnel stayed for 11 days and conducted an extensive probe.

The team apprehended Vilaskumar Ramjilal Sisodia (34), also known as Sati, in connection with the theft and recovered Rs 7.9 lakh in cash from him, a police release said without specifying the date of his arrest.

Further investigation was on, they added.