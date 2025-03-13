DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Bag-lifting gang busted; 1 held for theft of Rs 8 lakh valuables at wedding in Palghar  

Bag-lifting gang busted; 1 held for theft of Rs 8 lakh valuables at wedding in Palghar  

The gang frequently engaged children to carry out the thefts, said officials  
article_Author
PTI
Palghar, Updated At : 11:28 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Police have busted a bag-lifting gang and arrested one of its key members from Madhya Pradesh while conducting a probe into the theft of cash and valuables of Rs 8 lakh at a wedding in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.

During the wedding function last month in Palghar's Virar area, a bag containing Rs 8 lakh in cash and gold ornaments belonging to the bride's family was stolen from the venue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Jayant Bajbale said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The police launched an extensive investigation, analysing multiple leads, including CCTV footage. Their findings indicated that a bag-lifting gang frequently engaged children to carry out the thefts, the official said.

Advertisement

The police also came to know that the gang members were from Kadia, Ghulkedi and Hulkhedi areas of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

A special team from Bolinj police station here was sent to Rajgarh, where the personnel stayed for 11 days and conducted an extensive probe.

Advertisement

The team apprehended Vilaskumar Ramjilal Sisodia (34), also known as Sati, in connection with the theft and recovered Rs 7.9 lakh in cash from him, a police release said without specifying the date of his arrest.

Further investigation was on, they added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper