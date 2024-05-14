Bail to MLA Revanna in kidnap case

PTI

Bengaluru, May 13

A Special Court for Elected Representatives on Monday granted bail to JD(S) MLA HD Revanna in connection with an abduction case.

The 66-year-old former minister was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in an alleged case of abduction of a woman, linked to the allegations of sexual abuse of women by his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on May 4.

The special court judge heard the matter and granted conditional bail to Revanna. The court also invoked conditions, as per which Revanna will be given bail upon executing Rs 5 lakh bond, he shouldn’t be allowed to leave the country, and he should not try to influence the victim or other related parties to the case.

He is likely to be released from prison on Tuesday. Revanna’s three-day police custody ended on May 8, following which he was produced in a ourt, which remanded him to seven days’ judicial custody, till May 14.