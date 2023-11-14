Ban on consumption of 'paan', 'gutka' inside Puri's Jagannath Temple from January 1

Puri, November 14
Authorities of Puri's Jagannath Temple have announced a complete ban on consumption of tobacco-related products like ‘paan' and ‘gutka' on the premises of the 12th century shrine from January 1, 2024.
The decision in this regard was announced by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das.
Das said the ban will be strictly implemented for devotees, servitors and temple employees.
“Awareness over non-consumption of ‘paan' and ‘gutka' on the temple premises will be carried out in November and December, while the prohibition will come into force from January 1. Penalty will be imposed on the offenders,” he told reporters on Tuesday.
The SJTA has also written to the ‘Chhattisa Nijog' (apex body of servitors) over the matter.
Though there is provision of penalty for consumption of such items inside the temple compound, “no one was obeying the rule”, it said in a letter to the servitors' body.
Last month, the SJTA had said it will enforce a dress code for devotees from January 1.
People wearing half-plants, shorts, torn jeans, skirts and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed entry into the temple, Das had said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies
Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...
Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media
Notice issued to AAP national convener after BJP approached ...
Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon
Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: One of the 40 trapped labourers speaks to son through pipe
‘I was allowed to speak to my father for a few seconds; he s...
Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq slammed for citing Aishwarya Rai while commenting on their team's poor World Cup campaign
Netizens call his comments ‘shameful’ and ‘disgusting’