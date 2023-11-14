Ban on consumption of 'paan', 'gutka' inside Puri's Jagannath Temple from January 1

PTI

Puri, November 14

Authorities of Puri's Jagannath Temple have announced a complete ban on consumption of tobacco-related products like ‘paan' and ‘gutka' on the premises of the 12th century shrine from January 1, 2024.

The decision in this regard was announced by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das.

Das said the ban will be strictly implemented for devotees, servitors and temple employees.

“Awareness over non-consumption of ‘paan' and ‘gutka' on the temple premises will be carried out in November and December, while the prohibition will come into force from January 1. Penalty will be imposed on the offenders,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The SJTA has also written to the ‘Chhattisa Nijog' (apex body of servitors) over the matter.

Though there is provision of penalty for consumption of such items inside the temple compound, “no one was obeying the rule”, it said in a letter to the servitors' body.

Last month, the SJTA had said it will enforce a dress code for devotees from January 1.

People wearing half-plants, shorts, torn jeans, skirts and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed entry into the temple, Das had said.