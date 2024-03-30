 Banda court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Banda court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Banda court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Banda court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Mukhtar’s son Umar Ansari in Banda. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 29

A chief judicial magistrate’s court at Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, a senior official said in Lucknow.

Banda Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bhagwan Das Gupta appointed Garima Singh, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA Court, Banda), as the investigating officer in the case, the official said, adding that the CJM has sought the probe report in a month. Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail in “an unconscious state” on Thursday evening and died at the hospital following a cardiac arrest. Earlier, he was hospitalised for around 14 hours on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain. According to the probe order letter, a request was made by the Senior Superintendent, District Jail, Banda, on March 28 to nominate an officer for the judicial inquiry into the death of Ansari.

Director General of Prisons SN Sabat had earlier said there would be a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari had on Tuesday alleged that his brother was given slow poison in jail. “Mukhtar said that he was given a poisonous substance in food in jail. This happened for the second time. Around 40 days ago also, he was given poison. And recently, he was again given this (poison) due to which his condition is bad,” Afzal Ansari had said.

The Ghazipur MP had said that during the virtual hearing of a case in a Barabanki court on March 21, Ansari’s lawyer had filed an application in the court alleging that his client had been given “slow poison” in jail due to which his condition was deteriorating. — (With inputs)

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lucknow #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

2
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

3
Haryana

RWAs in Faridabad taking up repairs of high-rises without structural audit

4
Punjab

Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case

5
India

Relief for Delhi CM, High Court bins plea for his ouster

6
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

AAP plans carrot-&-stick approach to keep its flock together in Punjab

7
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

8
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

9
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

10
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Don't Miss

View All
Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Top News

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties

India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties

Banda court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Banda court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

INDIA bloc seals Bihar deal, RJD to contest 26 seats, Congress 9

INDIA bloc seals Bihar deal, RJD to contest 26 seats, Congress 9


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume on April 2

Chandigarh: Audit finds financial mismanagement in Panchayat Bhawan operations

Zirakpur: Ayushmann Khurrana helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Sukesh ‘extortion’ complaint: MHA nod for CBI probe against former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Sukesh ‘extortion’ complaint: MHA nod for CBI probe against former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita is preparing to hold post of Delhi chief minister: Hardeep Puri

Sexual harassment file stuck because of Arvind Kejriwal's inaction, claims L-G

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

Country ashamed by ‘politicisation’ of ED-CBI by BJP; people will respond to it in polls: AAP

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Jalandhar: Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

35-yr-old man shot dead at shop in Garhshankar

Phagwara: Two arrested on charge of extortion

Expired drugs destroyed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: FIR against five AAP workers for vandalising Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural boards

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Ludhiana: Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking ~15,000 bribe

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Patiala police conduct special search in jails

RGNUL gets new VC

Deed writer booked for duping woman