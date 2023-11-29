 Bangkok-bound Lufthansa flight diverted to Delhi following fight between husband and wife : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Bangkok-bound Lufthansa flight diverted to Delhi following fight between husband and wife

Bangkok-bound Lufthansa flight diverted to Delhi following fight between husband and wife

The decision comes after the cabin crew report disruptive conduct on board

Bangkok-bound Lufthansa flight diverted to Delhi following fight between husband and wife

Photo for representation. ANI



ANI

New Delhi, November 29

A Lufthansa flight bound for Bangkok from Munich was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday due to unruly passenger behaviour.

“The decision came after the cabin crew reported disruptive conduct on board, specifically a dispute between a husband and wife,” sources told ANI.

“The reason for the fight between husband and wife is not known but the flight had to be diverted due to the fight between husband and wife,” aviation security of Delhi airport told ANI.

The flight initially sought permission to land at Pakistan’s nearly airport, but for undisclosed reasons, that request was not fulfilled.

Consequently, the flight safely landed at Delhi Airport, where the unruly male passenger was offloaded and handed over to airport security.

A statement from Lufthansa Air is awaited. 


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India 5-state Assembly elections

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

2
Diaspora

Indian Sikh family on pilgrimage to Pakistan robbed in Lahore at gunpoint

3
Punjab

Two cadets from Punjab bag top honours at NDA passing-out parade

4
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Justin Trudeau fishes in troubled waters, MEA hits back

5
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’

6
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

7
Chandigarh

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

8
India

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals; IAF to get 97 more Tejas aircraft

9
Business

Double digit growth in four sectors powers second quarter GDP growth to 7.6%

10
India 5-STATE ELECTIONS

Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Centre defends MHA’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India Vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India Vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

During today's games, a generator would be required to power...

15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely

15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar visits one of the schools to ...

Punjab sugarcane farmers reject state agreed price of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe into alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist Pannun

Secretary of State Blinken was responding to a question on t...


Cities

View All

Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner’s house

Amritsar: Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner's house

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

2 dozen Amritsar border bridges lack guardrails

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh: Five months on, Industrial Area bridge still under repairs

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ again

Finish Okhla wastewater treatment plant by year-end: Atishi to officials

BJP stages protest at Delhi Jal Board office

Minister conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Potato farmers wary of late blight as region sees dip in temperature

Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop, say agronomists

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop in Punjab, say agronomists

Suspected rabid dog-bite cases on the rise in Patiala

PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee