Bangladesh MP’s body was chopped into pieces: Police

PTI

Kolkata, May 24

The West Bengal CID arrested a man from the state’s Bongaon area in North 24 Parganas district for his alleged involvement in the murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, an officer claimed on Friday.

The arrested man, a Bangladeshi citizen and a butcher by profession, has admitted during interrogation that he helped the other accused in chopping the victim’s body before disposing of the parts in different locations, the officer claimed.

The police confirmed the murder of Anar, an Awami League MP in Bangladesh, on Wednesday after the victim went missing from Kolkata on May 13.

“The accused is a butcher by profession. He had entered India illegally and was staying in Mumbai hiding his identity. He was called to Kolkata a couple of months back as a part of the plan to kill Anar. He has admitted that he was an accomplice to the four men who murdered the politician inside the flat and helped them in skinning and chopping the body,” the police officer said.

#Bangladesh #West Bengal