Bangladeshi MP murder: West Bengal CID grills key suspect, recovers human bones near canal

Kolkata, June 9

The West Bengal CID on Sunday recovered parts of human bones near a canal in South 24 Parganas district during a search operation in connection with its probe into the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar, a senior official said.

The specimen was found on the south-eastern bank of Bagjola canal in Bhangar's Krishnamati village, following the interrogation of Mohammad Siyam Hussain, a key suspect in the case who was arrested by the Nepal Police and extradited to India, he said.

"The bone parts appear to be of a human being as suggested by medical officers and forensic experts who were present when these were recovered," the CID officer said.

The police lodged a suo motu case in this regard at the Bijoyganj Bazar Police Station.

The bone parts will soon be sent for forensic examination.

"Search is underway to trace body parts of the Bangladeshi politician,” the officer said.

Sleuths of the CID had earlier recovered pieces of flesh, weighing around 3.5 kg, from the septic tank of a flat in New Town area where the MP was last seen on May 12.

The daughter of the Bangladesh MP is likely to arrive in Kolkata next week for a DNA test to ascertain whether the bones and flesh were of Anar, the CID officer said.

A key suspect in the case, Siyam was arrested by the Nepal Police and extradited to India on Friday.

He was also taken to the New Town flat on Sunday to assist the CID in tracing the body parts of the Bangladesh MP, and the tools used to commit the crime.

Siyam, the officer claimed, has admitted to being hired by Akhruzaman, Anar's friend and a US national who is suspected to be the main accused in the case.

"He came to Kolkata and checked in at a hotel in New Town. He met the other person, the butcher, and the two procured tools for murder from Kolkata's New Market and bought several plastic packets," the officer said.

The tools were mainly choppers while those plastics were used to pack the chopped body parts of the politician, he claimed.

"The MP was murdered by Siyam along with others and a woman, present there, by smothering him with a pillow. Then they chopped the body into multiple small parts. Some parts were put in a trolley bag. Parts of the head were kept in a plastic bag that they dumped into the canal and several other areas," he said.

Siyam was brought to West Bengal on Saturday evening and sent to 14-day custody of the CID by a local court in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

An initial probe had revealed that Akhtaruzzaman paid around Rs 5 crore to those involved in the crime.

Akhtaruzzaman has a flat in Kolkata, and is probably in the US at present, CID officers had said.

Efforts to locate the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment, have been underway since Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.

Anar had been staying at Biswas' residence upon his arrival.

In his complaint, Biswas mentioned that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment in the afternoon of May 13 and was expected back home for dinner. However, Anar's disappearance prompted Biswas to file a police complaint.

