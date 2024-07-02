Bansuri’s 1st LS speech evokes memories of Sushma Swaraj

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, July 1

In a moment that resonated deeply within the halls of Parliament, Bansuri Swaraj, the newly elected BJP MP from New Delhi, made her debut speech in the Lok Sabha channelling the spirit and style of her late mother, former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Bansuri’s address was not just a political statement but seemed to be an emotional homage. The atmosphere in the Lok Sabha was charged with nostalgia as Bansuri began her speech with the words “Adhyaksh ji,” reminiscent of the powerful openings her mother was known for. Observers couldn’t help but draw comparisons between the two.

During her speech, Bansuri extended gratitude to the party and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the opportunity to speak on the motion of thanks for the President’s address, presented by Anurag Thakur.

Bansuri highlighted the government’s achievements over the past decade, emphasising the consistency between its words and actions. “For the first time in a decade, we have a government whose deeds match its promises,” she proclaimed.

She lauded the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the grand Ram Temple, the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP).

