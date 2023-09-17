Bareilly SDM removed after man ‘punished’ in his office

Bareilly (UP), September 16
Sub-divisional magistrate of Meerganj tehsil here has been removed from his post after a video surfaced in which he is purportedly seen to have asked a man to squat in his office as a punishment.
The man reached the SDM's office to lodge his complaint about alleged encroachment of a cremation ground but the official allegedly told him “murga bano (squatting and holding both ears)” as a punishment. A video of the incident went viral on Friday.
Divisional Commissioner of Bareilly Saumya Agarwal on Saturday said that a probe has been ordered into the incident. District Magistrate of Bareilly Shivakant Dwivedi said that prima facie laxity on the part of the SDM Udit Pawar has emerged and he has been attached to the district headquarters. Pawar has been replaced by Desh Deepak Singh as Bareilly SDM.
Pawar has denied all allegations saying the complainant squatted on his own .
“I did not ask any complainant to squat. The youth who came to my office squatted on his own as he entered my room. His friends took photographs and made videos, and then made those videos viral. I assured them that the matter will be probed by the tehsildar, and action will be taken if any encroachment is found,” he added.
