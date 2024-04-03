Battling cancer, Bihar ex-deputy chief minister Sushil Modi says can’t handle any poll job

New Delhi, April 3
Former Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi will not be contributing to the party's Lok Sabha campaign or duties as he is suffering from cancer.
Modi, whose Lok Sabha nomination was denied by the BJP this time, today disclosed his health status on X.
"I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," Modi said.
BJP general secretary Bihar Vinod Tawde wished Modi well.
