BBC shifts India newsroom operations to private entity

New Delhi, April 8
The BBC has handed over its newsroom publishing licence in India to a private company, Collective Newsroom, a first for the public broadcaster’s global operations anywhere in the world. The move comes a year after searches at its offices by the I-T Department.
Collective Newsroom, founded by four former BBC staffers, will commence operations from April 10. It will produce content for the BBC’s digital services in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. The restructuring was prompted by new rules that imposed a 26 per cent FDI limit in digital media sector.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...