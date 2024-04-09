BBC shifts India newsroom operations to private entity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

The BBC has handed over its newsroom publishing licence in India to a private company, Collective Newsroom, a first for the public broadcaster’s global operations anywhere in the world. The move comes a year after searches at its offices by the I-T Department.

Collective Newsroom, founded by four former BBC staffers, will commence operations from April 10. It will produce content for the BBC’s digital services in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. The restructuring was prompted by new rules that imposed a 26 per cent FDI limit in digital media sector.

