Be prepared for ‘new freedom movement’, Akhilesh tells youth

New Delhi, June 3

Hours before the counting of votes, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s “do or die” call, urging the youth and party workers to be ready for a “new freedom movement”.

“The public, recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘do or die’ call, is now agitated and prepared to engage in a new freedom movement to secure its own and nation’s future. People are willing to sacrifice their lives like freedom fighters of the past, with youths donning ‘kafan’ (shrouds) on their heads and chanting ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’,” Yadav said during a press conference on Monday.

The former CM questioned the accuracy of exit polls that predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA, claiming these were aimed at creating a favourable atmosphere for the BJP. He alleged that many agencies conducting these exit polls were previously engaged in booth management for the BJP.

He criticised the BJP for “corrupt policies”, asserting they were incapable of protecting the nation and emphasising that the youth were prepared to make sacrifices for the country’s future.

“A copy of Form 17C is with the agents and our party has all those forms in the office. Because we knew that the BJP can be involved in any conspiracy, we have collected every information from day one,” he said. “We have seen they (BJP) did not have people (at their rallies), their tents were empty, nothing was seen in their favour,” Yadav said.

He expressed suspicion of tampering during the counting process and instructed his party workers to remain alert. “Who knows, they might slow down the counting or even cut the power at night,” he said.

