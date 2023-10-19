Be ready for unconventional warfare, Rajnath Singh tells top Army commanders

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today told the top brass of the Army to plan and prepare for unconventional warfare and hybrid war.

The armed forces should keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies. “Expect the unexpected and thereby plan, strategise and prepare accordingly,” he added. Keep learning from incidents, including the global ones, in the present as also in the past, Rajanth said while addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference here.

Expect the unexpected The present complex and ambiguous global situation affects everyone and calls on the Army top brass to expect the unexpected and plan, strategise and prepare for the future accordingly. Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

“War preparedness should be a continuous phenomenon and we should always be ready for the unpredictable and for the uncertainties that may crop up any time,” Rajnath Singh said, adding that fighting skills and weapons technologies need to be effective.

On the current situation along the northern borders, the minister expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency, though the talks for peaceful resolution would continue at all levels.

The minister complimented the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation, which has led to the improvement of road communication in the western and northern borders.

Referring to the situation along the western borders, Rajnath complimented the Army’s response to cross-border terrorism and said “the proxy war by the adversary continues”. He appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘modernisation through Indigenisation’.

At the conference, Indian Army’s apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders and challenges for the present security apparatus.

