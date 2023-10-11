 Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21 : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21

Preparations on for test flight. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

National space agency ISRO will launch the first unmanned test flight on October 21 in preparation of India’s human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan in 2024. There will be two preliminary missions before the actual human mission goes up to space next year.

The must-haves

  • Human-rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space
  • Life support system to provide an earth-like environment to crew members in space
  • Crew emergency escape provision
  • Evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew

“The launch of Gaganyaan Test Vehicle Development flight (TV-D1) is scheduled on October 21,” Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Science and Technology and MoS of PMO and Space Jitendra Singh said at a gathering to felicitate ISRO scientists associated with the Chandrayaan Mission here today. For the mission’s success, ISRO will test the efficacy of the crew escape system. These tests will be conducted at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Crew module will carry the astronauts during the human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan to outer space in 2024. The test involves launching a crew module to outer space and bringing it back to earth safely and recovering it after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal. Navy personnel have already started mock operations to recover the module.

The success of the test will set the stage for the first unmanned “Gaganyaan” mission and ultimately manned mission to outer space in low earth orbit, informed the Minister. Before the ultimate manned “Gaganyaan” mission, there will be a test flight next year—a second precursor mission after the one on October 21. The second mission will carry Vyommitra, a female robot astronaut to space.

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

2
World

'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza

3
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

4
Amritsar

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

5
Comment

Back to square one on theatre commands

6
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

7
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

8
Patiala

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

9
Science Technology

Humans will find it hard to tolerate searing heat in India, Pakistan by end of this century

10
Diaspora

Californian Sikh pleads guilty to sword attack during Yuba City parade

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Kochhars?

SC to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Kochhars?

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21


Cities

View All

HP ex-cop, 2 others held in Mohali in crypto scam

HP ex-cop, 2 others held in Mohali in crypto scam